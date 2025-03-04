South Windsor

Man accused of driving in South Windsor with dog tethered to back of his vehicle

South Windsor Police Department

A man is accused of driving in South Windsor with a dog tethered to the bag of his vehicle and has been arrested. The dog is injured, but is expected to recover.

Officers received two 911 calls on Monday around 6 p.m. One call was reportedly from a 26-year-old man from Andover stating his dog jumped out of his vehicle while he was driving and the other call was from a witness who said he saw a man driving his vehicle down Buckland Road with a dog tethered to the back.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The witness told police that he had to cut the man's vehicle off in order to get him to stop the car.

According to police, the man took the dog, described as a Grey Pitbull, to New England Veterinary Center in Windsor. Officers located the man there and took him into custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He is facing charges including tethering a dog to a mobile device and cruelty to animals and is due in court on Tuesday.

The dog has significant road rash to his underbelly and paws, authorities said. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery after long-term bandage care and pain management.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us