Man Accused of Driving Into Police Car, Threatening to Shoot Officer Inside in Norwich

Police have arrested a man who is accused of intentionally driving into a police car and threatening to shoot the officer inside of it before leading officers on a pursuit that ended at the Norwich Police Department on Tuesday.

An officer was parked on Judd Road around 6:40 a.m. when authorities said 28-year-old Roland Euell intentionally drove a Honda Accord into the front right passenger side of the marked police car.

After the collision, police said Euell exited his vehicle and threatened to shoot the officer inside of the police car before getting back into his vehicle and leaving the area.

Officers later found Euell on Rockwell Street and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. Instead of stopping, police said Euell engaged officers in a pursuit that continued to the Norwich Police Department.

At the police department, authorities said Euell entered the back parking area and struck several vehicles that included both personal and department-owned vehicles.

Euell's vehicle became disabled in the parking lot of the police department and he was taken into custody.

Euell is facing charges including assault with a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, assault of a public safety officer, threatening, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. He is also facing several motor vehicle charges.

No gun was displayed or found, investigators added.

At this time, Euell is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 10.

According to police, the officer who was inside of the police car that was struck by Euell was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.