Norwich

Man Accused of Driving Into Police Car, Threatening to Shoot Officer Inside in Norwich

1487376745-00-generic-police-tape-photo.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man who is accused of intentionally driving into a police car and threatening to shoot the officer inside of it before leading officers on a pursuit that ended at the Norwich Police Department on Tuesday.

An officer was parked on Judd Road around 6:40 a.m. when authorities said 28-year-old Roland Euell intentionally drove a Honda Accord into the front right passenger side of the marked police car.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

After the collision, police said Euell exited his vehicle and threatened to shoot the officer inside of the police car before getting back into his vehicle and leaving the area.

Officers later found Euell on Rockwell Street and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. Instead of stopping, police said Euell engaged officers in a pursuit that continued to the Norwich Police Department.

Local

Lake Compounce 15 mins ago

Lake Compounce is Hiring More Than 1,000 Employees for the 2022 Season

Waterbury 22 mins ago

Proposal for Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park Could Bring 1,000 Jobs: Officials

At the police department, authorities said Euell entered the back parking area and struck several vehicles that included both personal and department-owned vehicles.

Euell's vehicle became disabled in the parking lot of the police department and he was taken into custody.

Euell is facing charges including assault with a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, assault of a public safety officer, threatening, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. He is also facing several motor vehicle charges.

No gun was displayed or found, investigators added.

At this time, Euell is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 10.

According to police, the officer who was inside of the police car that was struck by Euell was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us