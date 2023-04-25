Man Accused of Driving Over 130 MPH While Trying to Elude Trooper on I-91

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of driving over 130 miles per hour while trying to elude a trooper on Interstate 91 last month.

A trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on I-91 north in the Windsor Locks area on Tuesday, March 21, when he saw a dark-colored Dodge Challenge driving erratically and aggressively.

According to state police, the vehicle was clocked with a speed measuring device at 132 mph while passing other traffic.

When the trooper attempted to catch up to the Challenger, the driver of the Challenger accelerated and began passing vehicles by using both shoulders of the highway at speeds of approximately 140 mph, investigators added.

After that, the trooper stopped trying to catch up to the Challenger and exited the highway at the exit 46 offramp in Enfield. The Challenger had also exited at the same place and was seen at the bottom of the ramp.

The trooper put on his emergency lights and siren on and attempted a vehicle stop, but authorities said the Challenger accelerated and entered I-91 south in an erratic and reckless manner while going over 100 mph.

While investigating, state police said they determined the identity of the driver of the Challenger. A warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Enfield was applied for and granted on Friday.

The man was stopped by East Windsor Police on Monday while driving the same Challenger. He was taken into custody and is facing charges including reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, reckless driving and failure to obey signal of officer/engaging in pursuit.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and was transported to Hartford Correctional Center pending his arraignment on Tuesday.