Man accused of driving the wrong way before double fatal crash in Enfield

A man who is accused of driving the wrong way before a double fatal crash in Enfield last year has turned himself into police.

Officers responded to a crash on Enfield Street near South Road on August 23, 2024, around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old Enfield man hit another vehicle head-on.

The other vehicle was being driven by 63-year-old Ira Anapolsky, of Enfield. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Anapolsky's passenger, later identified as 63-year-old Patricia Carey, of Enfield, died at the scene.

After the crash, it is believed both vehicles rolled over.

Authorities said the 27-year-old Enfield man was speeding and was going southbound in the northbound travel lane before the crash. Blood results showed he had alcohol and marijuana in his system, police added.

An arrest warrant was issued and the 27-year-old man turned himself into Enfield Police Department on Monday. He is being charged with two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, speeding and failure to maintain lane.

He was released on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on June 17.