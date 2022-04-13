Man Accused of Exposing Himself at a Bus Stop in Manchester

Police have arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself at a bus stop in Manchester on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Slater Street around 4:15 p.m. after getting an indecent exposure complaint.

Authorities said an adult male, later identified as 53-year-old Joseph Murrell, of Hartford, was reported to have been exposing himself at the bus stop. He then boarded a CT Transit bus that was heading to the Shoppes at Buckland Hills, they added.

Additional officers began to check near the mall and police said they found Murrell on a bench outside of the Macy's men's store. When an officer attempted to speak to Murrell, he fled on foot, they added.

While the officer was attempting to detain Murrell, he resisted and pulled away and then continued to flee in the parking lot of the mall, investigators said. A taser was deployed and Murrell was taken into custody.

Murrell is facing charges including public indecency, breach of peace, interfering with an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday if he remains in custody. If Murrell is released on bond, he will be due in court on May 10.