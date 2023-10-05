Man accused of exposing himself to women in Farmington

Farmington police have arrested a man that is accused of exposing himself to at least two woman in Farmington last month.

Authorities received a complaint that a man riding his moped exposed himself to a women who was walking in the Devonwood area of town.

Police said a similar incident happened two weeks prior, and the same description of the man was provided to officers. During that incident, a woman going for a jog near Judson Lane also saw a man exposing himself.

After an investigation, police arrested a man on Thursday. He faces charges including two counts of breach of peace and two counts of public indecency.

The man is being held on a $10,000 bond. Police are asking anyone with similar experiences to contact detectives by calling 860-675-2460.