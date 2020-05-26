Man Accused of Firing Gun Into the Air in Norwalk

Police have arrested a man who is accused of firing a gun into the air in Norwalk over the weekend.

Officers were called to Garner Street around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of shots fired.

Investigators said they were given a description of the man firing a handgun in the air.

When police arrived to the scene, authorities said they found a man matching the description of the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as 28-year-old Timothy Simmons Jr., of Stamford, and he had a gun in his pocket when he was found, according to police.

As officers investigated, authorities said they found shell casings at the scene.

Simmons was arrested and is facing charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. His bond has been set at $50,000.

The incident appears to be isolated and no injuries were reported.