Man accused of going 115 mph on I-91 in Rocky Hill

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of going over 100 mph on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

A trooper on patrol on I-91 North near exit 24 saw a blue BMW 330I driving faster than the flow of traffic around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The trooper reportedly estimated the BMW to be going over 100 mph and later confirmed the speed at 115 mph.

The trooper activated their emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, a 22-year-old from Meriden, did not comply. According to state police, the driver accelerated, began making unsafe lane changes and was driving in both shoulders and in the gore areas of the highway.

Investigators said the trooper ended attempts to stop the eluding vehicle after getting the vehicle's registration. State police followed up at the registered owner's address where they spoke to family members of the driver.

The driver reportedly later returned to the home to speak with state police and was driving the BMW that was involved in the original incident.

He was arrested and is facing charges including reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, failure to maintain lane, passing on the right, interfering with an officer and reckless endangerment. He was released on a $2,500 bond and is due in court on March 20.