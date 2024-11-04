Man accused of going 117 mph on I-91 South in Rocky Hill

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 91 South in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

A trooper reported seeing a Nissan Rogue going faster than the speed of traffic on I-91 South near exit 23 on Saturday around 9 a.m. The vehicle was estimated to be going 105 mph, however, state police said the vehicle was later determined to be going 117 mph.

Once the trooper activated his lights and sirens, the 31-year-old male driver from Hartford continued driving. State police said he made unsafe lane changes, drove in the highway gore areas and utilized the shoulders of the highway.

The Nissan Rogue exited the highway off exit 23 to West Street in Rocky Hill and reportedly did not stop at a red light. The vehicle was later found and the driver was arrested.

He is facing charges including reckless driving, reckless endangerment, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, disobeying the signal of an officer, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without a license and interfering with an officer/resisting.

He was not able to post a $10,000 court set bond and was transported to Hartford Correctional Center. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.