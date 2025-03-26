Man accused of going over 100 mph on I-95 in Old Saybrook

A man is accused of going over 100 mph on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook over the weekend and has been arrested.

Troopers were conducting speed enforcement shortly before midnight on Sunday when a vehicle was seen traveling much faster than surrounding traffic.

State police said the vehicle was then clocked going 103 mph in a 65 mph zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as a 40-year-old man from New London. Investigators said it was later determined that the man had a suspended driver's license and the vehicle was not insured.

He was placed under arrest and charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, operating without a license, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and falsifying marker/license/registration.

He was released after posting a $2,000 bond and is due in court on April 4.