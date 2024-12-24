Man accused of going over 115 mph on I-91 in Wallingford

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of going over 115 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in Wallingford over the weekend.

Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 North near exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

While monitoring traffic, a trooper saw a red Hyundai Santa Fe in the left lane. State police said the vehicle was going 119 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified a 24-year-old Wallingford man as the driver.

He was arrested and is charged with reckless driving and improper passing at an unsafe distance. He's due in court on January 13.