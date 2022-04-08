sexual assault

Man Accused of Groping Teen on Bus to Stamford Arrested After Months-Long Investigation

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old on a Greyhound bus to Stamford was arrested and extradited back to Connecticut, police said.

Stamford Police said 42-year-old Jonathon Sawyer was on a bus heading from Rhode Island to Stamford when he allegedly groped two women, one being a teen.

In October 2021, the teen saw Sawyer grope another woman who was asleep on the bus. He then tried to proposition the teen, according to authorities.

Sawyer then sexually groped the teen over her clothes while on the bus, officials said.

Police said Sawyer was intoxicated and disruptive.

After the bus arrived in Stamford, Sawyer allegedly followed the teen and forcibly kissed her. He then fled the scene and got onto another bus out of town, police said.

A Stamford officer assigned to the case was told that Sawyer showed the teen his Twitter and Facebook profiles. This helped in ultimately finding and arresting him.

After identification, police completed an extraditable arrest warrant for Sawyer. He's accused of evading police for months and was found in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sawyer was held as a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania before being brought back to Stamford.

"We commend Officer Sylva for his work on this investigation. The investigation was difficult, multi-jurisdictional, however resulted in the arrest of Sawyer, who was a convicted murderer, and preyed upon an innocent juvenile victim," police said.

He faces charges including fourth-degree sexual assault and breach of peace. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

