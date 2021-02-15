Man Accused of Hacking Computer System at Former Job in Westport

Westport police have arrested a man who is accused of hacking the computer system at his former job and modifying its website.

Detectives were called to a business in Westport on September 4, 2020, around 10:30 a.m. after getting a report of a possible computer crime.

According to police, the complainant said that a former employee, later identified as 33-year-old Yigitali Ercan, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, hacked into their computer system and made modifications to their website.

The day after the initial police report was filed, the company said they were the victim of ransomware and they could not access their work files, authorities added.

Detectives said after an extensive investigation, they developed Ercan as a suspect and confirmed he was a former employee of the company.

Ercan was interviewed and denied altering the business' website and locking them out of their files, police said.

An arrest warrant was drafted and signed by a judge. Last Tuesday, Ercan turned himself in to Westport Police in connection with the active warrant, officers said.

Ercan is being charged with computer crime in the second degree and was released after posting a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on March 1 in Norwalk.