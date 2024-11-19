Man accused of having loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Bradley Airport

A man is accused of having a loaded handgun inside of his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport earlier this week.

State police at Bradley International Airport responded to the TSA security checkpoint for a possible handgun found in a passenger's carry-on bag on Monday around 4:30 a.m.

TSA personnel reported finding a gun in a backpack during a security screening.

The gun was determined to belong to a 38-year-old man from Ashford. According to investigators, the man told state police that he forgot the gun was in his bag.

Authorities said the gun found in his possession contained nine live rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine. Both the gun and ammunition were seized as evidence.

The man was arrested and charged with circumventing airport security. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 9.