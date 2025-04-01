Man accused of hitting homeless man with wrench at Union Station in New Haven

A man is accused of hitting a homeless man with a wrench at a train station in New Haven last month.

Officers were called to Union Station on Union Avenue on Feb. 22, 2025, around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a serious assault.

When police arrived, they said they found a 52-year-old homeless man with obvious trauma to his face and head.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to investigators, the homeless man had been struck by a wrench.

An arrest warrant was secured for a 60-year-old from New Haven for an assault charge. He was taken into custody on Monday and is being held on a $150,000 bond.