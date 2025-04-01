New Haven

Man accused of hitting homeless man with wrench at Union Station in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

A man is accused of hitting a homeless man with a wrench at a train station in New Haven last month.

Officers were called to Union Station on Union Avenue on Feb. 22, 2025, around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a serious assault.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When police arrived, they said they found a 52-year-old homeless man with obvious trauma to his face and head.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to investigators, the homeless man had been struck by a wrench.

An arrest warrant was secured for a 60-year-old from New Haven for an assault charge. He was taken into custody on Monday and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us