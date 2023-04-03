Man Accused of Hitting Stonington Police Officer Was Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs: State Police

A New London man who is suspected of crashing into a Stonington police cruiser in February and injuring him was under the influence of alcohol and tests also detected drugs, according to state police.

State police have filed additional charges against 53-year-old David MacCracken, of New London.

They have charged him with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol; possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

Stonington police said MacCracken was driving erratically, went through a red light and was driving on the wrong side of the street before the crash.

Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit and the Connecticut state police accident reconstruction team also investigated the crash.

A report state police released Monday said MacCracken smelled of alcoholic beverages, but denied drinking, and a prescription bottle was found on the ground next to him.

When state police spoke with him on Feb. 22, he said told them that he had been in a crash, but did not recall it, according to police documents.

He told police that he’d gone to a hotel in Groton the night before, where he drank “99 Grapes” liqueur and didn't remember leaving the hotel, according to state police.

Blood samples taken after the crash showed MacCracken’s blood alcohol content to be .19, according to state police, and benzodiazepine, opiate and cannabinoid were found in his urine. More toxicology reports are expected.

The injured officer, Sgt. Mario Ritacco was flown to a hospital in Rhode Island.

Police said Sgt. Ritacco is home and improving daily, but he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Stonington police said MacCracken had been driving at a high rate of speed on Route 184, passed vehicles in a no-passing zone, went through a red light, and passed Taugwonk Road on Route 184 just before the construction site where Ritacco was directing traffic.

He failed to stop and hit the police cruiser, head-on, and the cruiser hit Ritacco, according to Stonington police.

MacCracken was driving on a suspended license, police learned, and he has been charged with reckless driving, illegally operating a motor vehicle under suspension, a no-passing zone violation and failure to drive upon right.

Bond has been set at $250,000 and MacCracken is due in New London Superior Court on April 14.

MacCracken was previously charged with reckless driving, illegal operation under suspension, no passing zone and failure to drive upon right. He pleaded not guilty and is due in court on May 16 on those charges.