Man accused of hitting woman with dumbbell before standoff with police in Norwalk

A man is accused of hitting a woman with a dumbbell during a domestic incident before getting into a standoff with police in Norwalk on Monday.

Dispatchers received a complaint about a disturbance on Sable Street around 9:15 a.m.

Officers responded to the area and talked to a woman who said she was assaulted by a 34-year-old man.

The woman reported that the man threw her down a flight of stairs and hit her in the head with a dumbbell, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She was able to exit the home after the assault and was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After, police said the male suspect barricaded himself inside the home and refused to leave.

Crisis negotiators attempted to make contact with the man to encourage voluntary surrender.

While negotiators continued their efforts, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for the man.

The arrest warrant was secured and he was arrested inside of the home around 9:15 p.m.

He is facing charges including assault, violation of a protective order, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He is due in court on Tuesday.