Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive in Torrington for Days

A man is accused of holding a woman captive in Torrington for days and assaulting her.

Police said the woman went to the police department on Sunday and reported that a man had assaulted her over several days.

An ambulance transported the woman to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and patrol officers went with her and also went to the scene. 

Police said the victim described the attacker in detail and explained where and how numerous assaults took place over two to three days. 

She told investigators that she was kept from leaving the home and blocked from seeking help.

Police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Cedric Brown, whose last known address was in Torrington. Police said Brown denied any knowledge or involvement with the assaults.

He has been charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, strangulation/suffocation in the first degree, sexual assault in the first degree and burglary in the first degree.

Brown is being held on a $750,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

