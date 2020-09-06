Man Accused of Injuring Officer in Bridgeport, Engaging Police in Pursuit Before Crashing in Fairfield

Police have arrested a man who is accused of injuring an officer in Bridgeport and then engaging police in a pursuit before crashing his vehicle in Fairfield on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Hollister Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of a possible street fight.

When police arrived, they said they found about 100-150 people exiting a club and proceeding to their vehicles.

As police were assisting in getting the crowd cleared, one of the officers placed her police cruiser across the roadway with emergency lights on to direct traffic onto Logan Street from the parking lots, authorities said.

While officers were directing traffic, police said a vehicle that was not adhering to the police's orders sped up and hit one of the officer's vehicles and pinned the officer in between them, according to investigators. She has serious but non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Kyle Hunt, of New York, then fled onto Interstate 95 with officers in pursuit, police said. Hunt drove southbound and fled going over 100 miles per hour, they added.

Fairfield Police and Connecticut State Police were helping Bridgeport Police search for the vehicle when they found a single-car crash on I-95 in Fairfield, police said. Hunt had hit a guardrail, they added.

As officers approached Hunt's vehicle, they said he exited without incident.

When police searched Hunt's vehicle, they said they found a hand gun magazine and bullets on Hunt's person.

Hunt is facing multiple charges including engaging police in pursuit, disobeying the signal of an officer, illegal strike of a traffic officer with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility with physical injury, evading responsibility with property damage and reckless endangerment. His bond has been set at $20,000.

The incident remains under investigation.