Man Accused of Kicking Dog That Had to Be Euthanized Arrested in Naugatuck

A dog had to be euthanized after being injured in Naugatuck and police have arrested a man who is accused of kicking the dog, causing the injuries.

Police said people from a veterinary office contacted them on Aug. 20 after a dog that was admitted for injuries had to be euthanized.

Police said they learned that 31-year-old Scott Childs, of Naugatuck, had been in a domestic dispute with a female victim and the dog got between them.

Childs is suspected of kicking the dog, causing injuries, according to police.

He was charged with assault in the third degree, cruelty to animals, and risk of injury to a child and is due in court today.