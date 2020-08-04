Milford

Man Accused of Kicking Family Dog to Death During Argument With Wife in Milford

Police have arrested a man who is accused of kicking his family dog to death during an argument with his wife in Milford on Monday.

Officers said 43-year-old Nazareno Goldston was involved in an argument with his wife when she attempted to call 911 for help around 10:20 a.m.

According to police, Goldston grabbed the phone and momentarily prevented the call.

He then allegedly repeatedly kicked the family dog until it later died from the attack, authorities said.

Police and Animal Control arrived shortly after and pronounced the dog dead, officers added.

Goldston is facing charges including animal cruelty, disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call. He was due in court on Tuesday.

