Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting woman in Southbury

A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Southbury on Friday.

Dispatchers were notified about an active domestic incident near Elaine Drive and Curt Smith Road around midnight. A resident in the area reported seeing a man drag a woman through a wooded area of Elaine Drive, forcibly push her into a vehicle and then speed away.

Officers could not find a vehicle in the area. Once police learned the suspect's vehicle and suspect's identity, Connecticut State Police conducted an emergency location ping to the suspect's phone.

Police said the suspect's cell phone pinged near Route 188 and Punkup Road in Oxford, about seven miles away.

A detective in the area saw the suspect's vehicle heading northbound on Quaker Farms Road near Southford Falls State Park. The detective, Connecticut State Police and Southbury police initiated a traffic stop and the incident ended at the entrance to Southford Falls State Park.

The suspect, later identified as Brian Lambert, and a woman were inside of the vehicle, according to police. Lambert was taken into custody and medical attention was given to the woman. Authorities did not release details about the woman's injuries or her condition.

Lambert is facing charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint, assault, reckless endangerment, threatening and disorderly conduct. He was given a $5 million bond and was transported to New Haven Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.