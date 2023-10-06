Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend during argument in Stamford is arrested

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Stamford is now facing charges in connection to her death, police said.

Authorities said 36-year-old Stephanie Guirand died after she was shot in Stamford. According to police, the man who called 911, 40-year-old Anthony Vines Jr., said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her.

He had previously been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, but he now faces manslaughter charges, too.

Police officers responded to an apartment at 116 Woodside Green around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Vines was found outside of the apartment building and did not resist officers or try to run, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Guirand was found in a bedroom and medics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said. She had been shot in the head. Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Stamford police said Guirand was shot once under the chin during what was described as a heated argument over the payment of a bill.

Vines claims that the shooting was accidental, and said he armed himself with a gun to stop his ex-girlfriend from slashing him with a kitchen knife. However, investigators found several inconsistencies with Vines' version of events.

Vines is a convicted felon and he has been in Department of Correction custody since the shooting happened. He is being held on a collective $1 million bond.

Police are investigating and the assistant state’s attorney is assisting in the investigation.