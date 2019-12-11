Naugatuck

Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend’s Cat in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Department

Naugatuck police have arrested a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend's cat during a domestic incident on Monday.

Officers were called to an apartment on North Main Street around 11 a.m. to investigate a possible domestic dispute.

Investigators said they later learned that 25-year-old Christopher Monteleone killed his girlfriend's cat.

Local

Killingly 6 hours ago

Killingly Community Torn on Name of High School Mascot

Sleeping Giant 7 hours ago

Officials Drafting Plans to Restore Sleeping Giant

Officials determined that the cat's death stemmed from a history of domestic abuse towards the girlfriend and her cat, authorities added.

Police said they found physical evidence, including the cat's remains, which substantiated the woman's claim that the cat was killed by Monteleone.

The cat's remains were transported to UConn Necropsy Lab to be evaluated.

Monteleone was taken into custody at the scene, officers said. He is facing a cruelty to animals charge and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us