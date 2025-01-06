Man accused of killing his father in Hartford faces a judge

The man accused of killing his father over the weekend outside a motel in Hartford faced a judge Monday.

Police say 49-year-old Raybin Hokim stabbed his father to death in his father's car while his father was wearing his seatbelt on Saturday.

Family members outside court Monday said the victim, 78-year-old Vincent Hokim, was a loving husband and grandfather and the last few days have been about processing everything that happened and dealing with their grief.

“The court will find that probable cause exists to charge Mr. Hokim with the crime of murder,” the judge said during the arraignment of Raybin Hokim.

Hokim is a lifelong resident of Hartford according to his attorney, but currently is homeless.

“Mr. Hokim has lived in Hartford for the last 32 years. He did indicate to me he attended Weaver High School for a brief period of time however did not graduate,” his defense attorney explained.

He also noted Hokim suffers from mental health issues and has been involved in treatment in Hartford since at least 1995. Hokim has no criminal history.

“No previous arrest, he obviously understands the charge, the allegations are very serious he understands there will be a significant bond set,” said his attorney.

According to the prosecutor, Hokim was arguing with his father when he stabbed him while inside the victim's car.

“The defendant was found at the scene of the crime with the weapon nearby and he was covered in blood and the state believes it’s the victims blood,” said the state's attorney.

The attorney for the state laid out the essential facts of the case against Hokim, and in the middle of the explanation, someone related to the victim and Hokim briefly began yelling, asking the suspect how he could attack his own father, before being ushered out of the courtroom by court marshals.

“The state would argue that Mr. Hokim is dangerous, this was a vicious attack where the victim was seat belted, unable to free himself as the defendant stabbed him multiple times,” the state's attorney told the judge.

Hokim is being held on $2 million dollars bond and is due back in court on Feb. 19.