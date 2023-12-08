Man accused of killing teen in Waterbury is sentenced to prison

A man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for stabbing a 14-year-old to death in Waterbury two years ago, according to court officials.

Jeimy Cintron, 29, was arrested in September of 2021 after police said he got into a fight with and then stabbed the teen. Cintron appeared in court Thursday morning.

Court documents identified the victim as Angel Valez, of Waterbury. He was 14 years old.

Police responded to the area of Colonial Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 for the report of a stabbing. One of the 911 callers was Cintron's wife, according to court documents.

She told officers she saw her husband arguing with a group of kids and it looked like they were about to fight. She then noticed Cintron running back towards their home and one of the teens hunched over, appearing to be injured.

She also told police Cintron suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder and she did not believe he had been taking his medication, the court documents show. Cintron had been released from Waterbury Hospital's psychiatric ward just two days before the incident, his wife told police.

Valez was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The teen was a student in the Waterbury public school district.

Cintron was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.