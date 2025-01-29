Man accused of killing wife, critically injuring mother-in-law taken into custody

A man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife and critically injuring his mother-in-law in New Britain on Monday has been taken into custody.

An arrest warrant had been issued for 45-year-old Christopher Raye, charging him with murder in connection to the death of 30-year-old Bryana Raye. He was spotted walking on the Berlin Turnpike on Tuesday night and he was taken into custody.

Officers responded to Prospect Street around 3 a.m. Monday for a call about a possible domestic violence-related disturbance. It was reported that a woman was suffering from possible gunshot wounds inside of a home.

They found Bryana Raye suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

New Britain EMS arrived to provide medical treatment, but city officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends of Bryana Raye tell NBC Connecticut Christopher Raye is her husband.

The Hospital for Special Care said Bryana Raye was an employee. They released the following statement: "Bryana Raye was a cherished and admired member of our staff and we are devastated by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and she will be in our thoughts as we continue the work she was so dedicated to."

According to city officials, a second woman was also found. She was transported to the hospital to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound. She is currently in critical condition.

Friends tell NBC Connecticut the second victim is Bryana Raye's mother.

In addition to murder, the arrest warrant also charges Christopher Raye with first-degree assault with a firearm, risk of injury, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a weapon.

Christopher Raye is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The New Britain Police Department is investigating with help from Connecticut State Police and the New Britain State's Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. James Krolikowski at (860) 826-3131.