Man Accused of Leading Group That Targets ATMs During Burglaries at Conn. Businesses

Middletown police have arrested a man who is accused of leading a group that targets ATMs during burglaries at businesses throughout Connecticut.

Police said 22-year-old Joanberto Rivera, of New Britain, was taken into custody on Friday on 33 arrest warrants for corrupt organizations and racketeering activity, various burglary and larceny charges and criminal mischief charges.

During a year-long investigation, detectives in Middletown said they worked with New Britain Police, the FBI and multiple other agencies to identify Rivera as a leading member of a group that strategically targeted ATMs in commercial burglaries across the state.

Several of the burglaries happened in Middletown, authorities said.

On Friday, detectives found Rivera at his home in New Britain and took him into custody on his outstanding felony warrant. He posted a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 12.

The Middletown Police Department is continuing to investigate the organization targeting ATMS and said it anticipates further arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police Department Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4140.