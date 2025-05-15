Man accused of operating a drug factory out of West Haven motel room

Police have arrested a man who is accused of operating a drug factory out of a motel room in West Haven.

Last month, the West Haven Street Crime Unit began investigating what they said was illegal distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl by a man who was using a room at the Econo Lodge Motel as the base of operations for the drug activity.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, investigators learned the man would accept not only cash as payment for the narcotics, but also stolen goods and/or merchandise.

The man was developed as a suspect and a search and seizure warrant was signed for the motel room he was reportedly using for the illegal distribution of the narcotics. Three additional arrest warrants were approved for the man.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Tuesday police conducted a motor vehicle stop on the man and he was taken into custody. An additional warrant from an unrelated case was also discovered.

Once the man was in custody, investigators executed the warrant on his motel room. Items were found and seized by police include: multiple guns and high capacity magazines, crack cocaine with an estimated street value of over $20,000, wax folds containing a heroin/fentanyl mix, counterfeit pressed fentanyl pills, and an assortment of candy and energy drinks with clothing with security tags still attached.

The man is facing charges including operating a drug factory, multiple drug-related charges, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, illegally obtaining prescription pills and possession of a controlled substance.

He was held on a $650,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford.

Two additional people were also taken into custody. One person was charged in connection to the drug factory and for multiple outstanding warrants and violation of probation. The other person had two outstanding warrants.