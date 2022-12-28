Plainfield

Man Accused of Physically Assaulting, Sexually Assaulting Someone at Plainfield Home

dogrescueice1

Police have arrested a man who is accused of physically assaulting and sexually assaulting someone at a home in the Moosup section of Plainfield last year.

Officers received a complaint on September 14, 2021, from someone reporting that they had been physically and sexually assaulted at a home in Moosup.

During the investigation, authorities said they identified 42-year-old Mark Canales. A search warrant was executed for Canales' residence on September 15, 2021. Multiple pieces of evidence were seized in relation to the investigation, police added.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted by the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., Plainfield police found Canales at his home and placed him under arrest.

Canales is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint and sexual assault. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us