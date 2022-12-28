Man Accused of Physically Assaulting, Sexually Assaulting Someone at Plainfield Home

Police have arrested a man who is accused of physically assaulting and sexually assaulting someone at a home in the Moosup section of Plainfield last year.

Officers received a complaint on September 14, 2021, from someone reporting that they had been physically and sexually assaulted at a home in Moosup.

During the investigation, authorities said they identified 42-year-old Mark Canales. A search warrant was executed for Canales' residence on September 15, 2021. Multiple pieces of evidence were seized in relation to the investigation, police added.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted by the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., Plainfield police found Canales at his home and placed him under arrest.

Canales is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint and sexual assault. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.