Man accused of pleasuring himself at Colchester dog park

A man is accused of pleasuring himself on a bench at a dog park in Colchester earlier this week and has been arrested.

Officers were called to the Colchester Dog Park on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a person pleasuring themselves out in the open.

According to police, a landscaping crew reported seeing a man on a park bench pleasuring himself while watching pornography on his phone.

The man reportedly left before police arrived, however, a witness reported the license plate of the man's vehicle.

The man, a 66-year-old from Colchester, was arrested and is facing charges including breach of peace and public indecency.

He posted bond and is due in court on June 19.