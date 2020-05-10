Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Hartford Detectives During Traffic Stop

Hartford police have arrested a man who is accused of pointing a gun at detectives during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Unit were conducting a proactive narcotic investigation in the southeast district of the city around 3:00 p.m.

While investigating, police said they saw a vehicle being driven recklessly so officers conducted a vehicle stop on Bushnell Street.

Officers identified themselves as members of the Hartford police and an occupant of the vehicle emerged and began to flee, police said.

According to police, while officers were trying to detain the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Dominic Cauley, of Bloomfield, produced a gun and pointed it at detectives, who were close by.

A physical struggle over the gun ensued and the gun fell to the ground, causing the loaded magazine to eject, police added.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Matthew Carmona, of Hartford, left and began to prevent detectives from arresting Cauley, authorities said.

During the struggle, a third occupant from the car left the vehicle, picked up the gun from the ground and ran off. Several K9 tracks for the person were negative. Police are working to determine his or her identity, according to investigators. He or she has not been located.

Cauley and two detectives were treated on scene by EMTs for minor injuries that were sustained during the struggle, police added.

Cauley is facing charges including assault on police, interfering with police, criminal possession of a fire arm, pistol without a permit and weapon in a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $350,000.

Carmona is facing charges including reckless driving, interfering with police, operating without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of a registration plate and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear.

A third man, later identified as 21-year-old Desmond Rodriguez, of Hartford, interfered with the investigation and police said he was placed under arrest. He is facing an interfering with police charge and was released on a promise to appear.