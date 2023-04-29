Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Person in Stratford Gym

Two men have been arrested after Stratford Police say one of them had pointed a gun at someone.

This is all took place at the Esporta Fitness on the Barnum Avenue Cutoff around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police say 21-year-old Emmanuel Rivera of Bridgeport threatened a person inside the gym with the firearm, but did not fire any shots.

Rivera was placed under arrest after he tried to leave the area.

Another person involved in the incident, 21-year-old Khyree Brown of Bridgeport, had fled the area just as officers arrived at the scene, but was later taken into custody at the Reybestos Property by Frog Pond Lane.

Stratford Police said they found the gun used in the incident, a Glock pistol with the serial numbers removed, on the property where they found Brown.

Both men are facing several charges and are scheduled to be arraigned in mid-May.