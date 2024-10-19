Man accused of pointing loaded gun at people inside vehicle in Guilford and firing it

A man who is accused of pointing a loaded gun at multiple people inside of a vehicle in Guilford and firing it before fleeing the area on Wednesday night has been arrested.

Officers received a 911 call about someone shooting a gun from a vehicle and fleeing the scene northbound on Whitfield Street from the town docks around 11:40 p.m. As police responded to the area, another person reported the same informatin.

With witness statements and surveillance footage, police were able to identify a person of interest.

According to police, investigators determined a 20-year-old man from Guilford displayed a loaded gun with an extended magazine, pointed the loaded gun at multiple people inside of another vehicle and unlawfully fired the weapon before fleeing the area.

Detectives worked with the New Haven State's Attorney's Office and New Haven Adult Probation to obtain an arrest warrant for the man and a search warrant for his vehicle and home in Guilford. On Friday, police arrested the man when he arrived at his appointment at New Haven Adult Probation.

Police searched the man, his vehicle and his home. Investigators said they found the weapon with the loaded extended magazine that was reportedly used in the original incident. They also said they found additional drugs, drug paraphernalia, an additional fully loaded extended magazine with 30+ rounds, additional ammunition, a machine gun conversion device.

The machine gun conversion device is also known as a Glock switch and police said if installed, it would make the handgun fully automatic.

For the original incident, the man was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, threatening and breach of peace. He was held on a court-set $500,000 bond and is due in court on October 21.

After the search warrants were searched, police said the man was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm/defense weapon, possession with intent to sell hallucinogens, possession of a controlled substance second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and negligent storage of a firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bond for those charges and will appear in court for that on October 21.