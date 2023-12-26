Waterbury

Man accused of posing as police officer during sexual assault in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Waterbury police cruiser
Police have arrested a man who is accused of posing as a police officer and sexually assaulting a woman in Waterbury several years ago.

Detectives said they recently identified 33-year-old Niamkey Amichia as a suspect for a sexual assault that happened in Waterbury on Nov. 21, 2016.

According to investigators, Amichia posed as a police officer when he sexually assaulted an adult female.

In January of this year, authorities said police in Pierce County Sheriff's Department in Washington State were investigating an unrelated sexual assault involving Amichia.

The investigation in Washington State provided Waterbury Police Department with a DNA profile hit match for Amichia.

Police were able to get an arrest warrant to charge Amichia in connection with the past sexual assault incident in Waterbury.

Last Friday, police from Waterbury extradited Amichia from Washington State to Waterbury, Conn. He is facing charges including home invasion, sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and impersonation of a police officer.

Amichia was arraigned in court on Friday and is being held in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

