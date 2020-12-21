Man Accused of Putting CSP K9 in a Headlock While Attempting to Evade Troopers in Stafford

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of putting one of their K9s in a headlock while attempting to evade troopers in Stafford on Saturday.

Troopers were called to a home on Orcuttville Road around 7 p.m. after getting a report of someone who had taken a vehicle without the owner's permission.

According to state police, the complainant said 29-year-old Joseph McCormack took her minivan on Friday without her permission and he had just returned with the vehicle.

When troopers arrived to the home, they said they called for McCormack to come and speak with them, but McCormack fled on foot.

Another trooper and a K9 responded to the scene and began to track for McCormack, state police said. The K9 tracked for approximately one and a half miles and found McCormack, who authorities said had attempted to bury himself in snow and brush in a heavily wooded area.

Troopers gave instructions for McCormack to surrender, but state police said he attempted to flee on foot.

The K9 was deployed and when the dog reached McCormack, state police said McCormack put the K9 in a headlock and began to struggle with the dog. The dog eventually broke free from McCormack and apprehended him, they added.

Stafford Ambulance responded to the scene and transported McCormack to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said. He was released shortly after into the custody of state police.

McCormack is facing charges including taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission, interfering with an officer and criminal attempt to intentionally injure a police K9. He was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

According to state police, McCormack was out on bond at the time of the incident for a myriad of charges.