Man Accused of Refusing to Wear Mask at Canterbury Grocery Store

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of refusing to wear a mask while at a grocery store in Canterbury earlier this week as cases of coronavirus continue to rise across the state.

Troopers received a 911 call from the Better Value grocery store on North Canterbury Road on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. about a man refusing to wear a face mask and refusing to leave the premises.

According to police, 30-year-old Christopher Burns, of Canterbury, was found inside the store and was not wearing a mask. He referenced sovereign citizen ideology during the incident, they added.

Burns refused requests by state police to wear the face mask he was holding in his hand, refused to give his name and did not cooperate, investigators said.

Burns was eventually escorted out of the building, where he resisted arrest and fled before a state police K9 located him int he woods nearby, authorities said. He was transported to Troop D where he was processed.

State police said Burns is facing charges including criminal trespass, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. He is due in court on January 6.

The newest numbers released by the state on Monday show Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 5.9 percent. Gov. Lamont said the rate for the last week is 4.9 percent.

COVID-19 patients develop a certain level of immunity after battling the virus, but new studies find it may not last long.

As of Monday, the state’s COVID-related deaths surpassed the tragic milestone of 5,000 and hospitalizations continued to climb.