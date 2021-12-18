Man Accused of Robbing Bank in Preston Arrested After Police Pursuit

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing a bank in Preston and then leading troopers on a pursuit on Friday.

Troopers were notified of an alarm at the Jewett City Savings Bank on Route 165 in Preston around 3:40 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Shortly after, state police said dispatchers received a 911 call from an employee at the bank who reported they had been robbed. The caller provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, state police added.

The suspect reportedly displayed a note demanding money, but no weapons were displayed.

The description of the vehicle and the suspect were broadcasted to area departments and shortly after, Norwich police said they found the vehicle in the City of Norwich.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, Connecticut State Police said the suspect, identified as a 34-year-old Ledyard man, engaged police in a pursuit.

While attempting to elude the troopers, the suspect hit one of the trooper's vehicles multiple times, state police said. The pursuit continued for a short time until state police were able to stop and disable the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and was still in possession of the cash he stole during the robbery, according to state police.

Troopers said the man is facing charges including robbery, larceny, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit and operating with a suspended license. His bail has been set at $100,000.