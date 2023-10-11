2 injured during armed robbery at Middletown nail salon and spa

Two people were injured during an armed robbery at a Middletown nail salon and spa on Tuesday night and police are working to identify the male suspect.

Officers were called to the Midtown Threading and Nail Spa on Saybrook Road in the Tradewinds Plaza after getting a report of an armed robbery at 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a man entered the nail salon through the front door, showed a gun and shoved an employee out of the way. He then took money from the register and left the back on foot.

During the robbery, authorities said two adults suffered minor injuries. One of the adults was transported to Middlesex Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After the robbery, officers set up a perimeter and the Connecticut State Police were notified due to the proximity to Route 9. A Middletown Police K9 team responded and attempted to track the male suspect, but they were not able to find him.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, a baseball hat and an unknown style mask.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. M. Small at the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4152.