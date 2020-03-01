Man Accused of Robbing Winchester Gas Station With a Weapon Arrested

Winchester police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing a gas station with a weapon on Saturday.

Officers responded to a panic alarm at the Sunoco Gas Station on South Main Street shortly before 9 p.m.

While heading to the scene, police said they learned that the alarm call was for an armed robbery.

Investigators said the suspect in the robbery, later identified as 27-year-old Tequan Colvin, of East Hartford, left the scene heading east on Route 44.

Police said they believe Colvin displayed a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk before fleeing with approximately $500 in cash.

Neighboring police agencies were notified to locate Colvin's vehicle, which was described as a 2019 white Volkswagen Jetta with Connecticut license plates, according to authorities.

On Sunday morning, East Hartford police stopped the vehicle and identified Colvin as the driver. Police said the weapon and mask used during the robbery was seized and Colvin was arrested without incident.

Colvin is facing charges including robbery and threats and posssession of a dangerous weapon. He is beind held on a $100,000 bond.