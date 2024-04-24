Man accused of scamming Thomaston resident out of $30,000

A man who is accused of scamming a Thomaston resident out of tens of thousands of dollars has been arrested after a months-long investigation.

A resident in Thomaston contacted police to make a fraud complaint in January. Investigators said the scam was initiated by a computer popup from what appeared to be Microsoft warning the victim that their bank accounts had been hacked. The popup also provided a phone number for the victim to contact.

After the victim called the phone number, police said they were directed to withdraw $15,000 in cash from local banks on two separate days. The victim was reportedly then told to deliver the money so new accounts could be set up. In total, authorities said the scammer received $30,000 in cash.

During the investigation, officers said they identified the person who had received the money as 25-year-old Ande Jiang, of New York. An arrest warrant was then issued for Jiang.

Jiang was taken into custody in New Jersey last Wednesday where he was charged as a fugitive from justice. He was extradited back to Connecticut on Tuesday and is being charged by Thomaston police with two counts each of larceny and telephone fraud.

He was held in lieu of $300,000 bond and was expected to be in court on Wednesday.