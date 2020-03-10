Man Charged After Secretly Recording High School Girls in Plainville

A Plainville resident has been arrested Friday for producing child pornography after an investigation revealed he recorded girls at Plainville High School.

The Department of Homeland Security with assistance from Plainville police served a federal search and seizure warrant to 49-year-old Kyle Fasold at his home on Northwest Drive.

The warrant was for the search of electronic items, including an Apple iPhone X. Initial analysis of the iPhone revealed multiple video files and images.

The investigation revealed recordings of girls changing at his home and in the women’s locker room of the school dating all the way back to May 2018, according to officials. Homeland Security investigators believe that some of the videos were taken of current and past members of the Plainville swim team.

Fasold is charged with production and attempted production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

Investigators say they are working to identify the young girls Fasold is suspected of recording so the family members can be notified.

The federal investigation is still ongoing.