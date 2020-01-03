Man Accused of Secretly Recording Men in Farmington Gym Locker Room

A man is accused of secretly recording gym members in the men’s locker room at LA Fitness in Farmington and police said the arrest comes amid an investigation into similar allegations in South Windsor.

Antonio Selby, 26, of Manchester, turned himself in Friday on a warrant charging him with nine counts of voyeurism with malice, according to Farmington police.

They said the arrest comes after an investigation into illegal videos taken inside the men’s locker room at LA Fitness at 1600 Southeast Road in Farmington.

In August, Selby was arrested, accused of recording men in the locker room of LA Fitness on Buckland Road in South Windsor.

Farmington police said South Windsor Police Department discovered the videos from the Farmington location when they arrested Selby in connection with the South Windsor allegations.

Selby was unable to post the $50,000, according to police.