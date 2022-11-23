Man Accused of Severely Injuring 5-Month-Old Baby in Plainfield

Police have arrested a man who is accused of severely injuring a baby in Plainfield after a months-long investigation.

On August 10, 2022, around 11 p.m., officers received a report from the state Dept. of Children and Families about a 5-month-old infant that was admitted to Connecticut Children's.

According to police, the DCF reporter told them that the infant suffered from severe injuries believed to be sustained in the Wauregan section of Plainfield.

Detectives from Plainfield responded to Hartford and interviewed people involved through the night and early morning.

During the investigation, police determined the home they believed the incident happened at. A search and seizure warrant was executed on the home with help from the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit.

Authorities said they determined the suspect was 38-year-old Sean Holmes, of Plainfield. An arrest warrant was submitted and granted on Tuesday. He was taken into custody later that night after resisting officers at his home, investigators added.

Holmes is facing charges including assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was also charged with interfering with officers. Holmes is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.