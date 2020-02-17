Norwalk

Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Child in Norwalk

Norwalk Police Department

Norwalk police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child last December.

Investigators from the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit began investigating a sexual assault of a child on December 16, 2019, police said.

Detectives worked with the Department of Children and Families and quickly determined 29-year-old Harvin Rivera was the suspect, according to officers.

Through the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Rivera. He was arrested on Monday at his home, where he was found hiding under a bed, police said.

Rivera is facing charges including sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be in court on February 26.

