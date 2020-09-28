Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Sedated Woman at Norwalk Hospital

Police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sedated at Norwalk Hospital last month.

Officers said on August 29, they learned about a woman who was sexually assaulted by a male patient at Norwalk Hospital.

The male patient, later identified as 44-year-old Rodney Daniels, of Stamford, was at the hospital because of PCP usage, authorities said.

Around 3:30 a.m., investigators said Daniels entered the treatment room of a female patient who had been given a sedative by hospital staff.

According to police, Daniels sexually assaulted the woman in the treatment room and was found lying next to the woman by hospital staff.

During the investigation, police said they learned Daniels has an extensive criminal history and he is currently on parole. He is facing charges including sexual assault and providing a false statement in connection to this incident, officers said. Daniels' bond has been set at $1,000,000.