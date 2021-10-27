Man Accused of Shooting at Police Officer in Norwich

Officers have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at a police officer in Norwich on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a report of shots fired near Westwood Park shortly before 10 p.m.

The first officer who arrived in the area said there was a man carrying a rifle. The man then immediately began firing at the officer and hit the police car with several bullets, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The man fled the area on foot and was later found in a house a short distance from where he had shot at the officer, according to investigators. He was taken into custody without further incident. His identity has not been released and police have not said what charges he may be facing.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Cannata at the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3138.