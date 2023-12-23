Man accused of shooting at responding officers during domestic incident in Waterbury

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at responding officers during a domestic incident in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to Albion Street around 8:18 p.m. after getting a report of a 911 hang-up that was later determined to be an active domestic incident.

As officers arrived to the area, they said they heard a loud argument between a male and a female. Investigators also learned the man had a gun and was threatening to kill the female.

As police entered the home, authorities said the male, later identified as 31-year-old Jermale Foster, attempted to stop officers from coming inside.

During the fight with officers, police said Foster pulled out a gun and fired one round towards one of the officers as he was attempting to flee from the home. The round missed the officer and hit a wall inside of the home.

After the shooting, police said Foster continued to brandish the gun and resisted attempts to disarm him. A while later, officers were able to safely disarm the gun from Foster and investigators said they found a second loaded gun inside of his pant pocket.

The 30-year-old female involved in the domestic incident had minor injuries from a physical fight with Foster just before police arrived. Multiple officers and Foster were also treated for minor injuries that happened during the attempts to disarm Foster from his gun.

According to investigators, the gun Foster fired was a 40-caliber gun that contained 12 live rounds of ammunition in an illegal high-capacity magazine that could hold 14 rounds. The second gun was a .380 with one live round in the chamber and six live rounds in the magazine.

Also at the scene, police said they found an additional illegal high-capacity magazine and Foster was in possession of 4.9 grams of cocaine that was packaged for street-level sale.

Foster is facing charges including interfering with a 911 call, assault, threatening, breach of peace, criminal possession of a gun, altering or removing identification marks to a gun, illegal transfer-sale-delivery of a gun, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, interfering with police and possession of narcotics. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is due in court on Tuesday.

Authorities said Foster is a convicted felon for carrying a pistol without a permit on Dec. 27, 2017. He is prohibited from possessing any guns or ammunition.