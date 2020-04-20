Man Accused of Shooting at Vehicle at Cromwell Gas Station

Cromwell police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at a vehicle at a gas station on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened at the Citgo Gas Station on Main Street.

Investigators said it was reported that two gunshots were fired, one of which hit someone's vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Brent H. Robbins, of Cromwell, was known to the intended victim, authorities added. No injuries were reported.

Robbins was found a short time later at a home on Washington Road, where he surrendered without incident.

He is facing charges including possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Robbins is being held on a $125,000 bond and he will be in court on Monday.