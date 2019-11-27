Man Accused of Shooting Man in Leg in Hartford Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man in the leg.

The victim told police that he’d stopped at a local store on Wethersfield Avenue around 9:13 p.m. on Nov. 16 and a man came from the back of the building and shot him in the left leg, according to police.

The shooter fled and the victim ran to his vehicle and headed to Hartford Hospital with his girlfriend, but then flagged down police and he was transported for medical treatment, according to police.

On Monday, police arrested 47-year-old Jose Rivera, of Hartford. They said he had 63 bags of heroin/fentanyl and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Rivera has been charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm. Bond was set at $300,000.

He was also charged with possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a firearm, pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Bond for those charges was set at $100,000.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.